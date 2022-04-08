April 8, 2022

Pachuca vs Tigres (2-1) match summary: Tozos hunt the tiger!

Cassandra Curtis April 8, 2022

hidalgo stadium /

Pachuca It has been confirmed as the best team to play in Mexican football. The Tozos completely canceled tigers who arrived as captain in a row and took a 2-1 victory thanks to a double Victor Guzmanthese are from William Almada They are installed at the top of the rating, bypassing the breeds by two units.

These are from Almada was better than Herrera louseDespite the fact that this was in Nahuel Guzman To the wall under the three sticks Little The team was thrown on the shoulder and with two goals ended the impressive performance of the Argentine, without whose presence, the scoreboard is in the player’s favour. Tozos It could have been wider.

Nahuel He saved all kinds of balls that came close to his goal, but despite that, the Albiazol team did not lose hope in penetrating their nets and achieved it in the second half with a goal from Victor Guzman Which appeared in the second publication alone to open registration.

The momentary victory was a fair reward for TozosThey had the ball for most of the match and they shot it too NahuelCausing tigers He didn’t have more than two flashes in the first half like never before ostari.

When Pachuca played better, it was a defensive mistake before Tozos give to Louis Quinones The possibility of equalizing the result. The Colombian hit the ball before leaving him with a bad mark from the defense and a bad start ostari.

The game wasn’t even supposed to be over, Pachuca They realized they could get the three points if they didn’t exhaust their imagination to go to the front and when a tie seemed to be in order, Pocho Guzman with a goal. One from Tonalá, Jalisco with a half turn within the region Defeat Nahuel.

Pachuca He is a leader, the football they show is the best today in Mexican football and to beat one of the best players in the tournament, like tigersconfirms that he is the main candidate for the title before Liguilla del Closing 2022.

