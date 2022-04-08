April 8, 2022

Valdez’s enigmatic mentor to Otani; Astros win

ANAHIME, CA – Framber Valdez outpaced Shohei Ohtani in 6 2/3 innings from a two-time ball hit and the Houston Astros won the best winning streak in history on the first day of the MLB season with a 3-3 victory on Thursday. – 1 to Los Angeles Angels.

Alex Bregman had an early and late RBI hit home run for the Astros, who won his 10th consecutive season start. This is equivalent to the mark achieved in the late 19th century by the Boston Beaneaters, today’s Atlanta Braves.

Valdes dominated (1-0) on his first start in April, scoring six goals and only running once at the start. The left-handed retired 15 straights in Matt Duffy’s song in the second, and was replaced after Duffy’s single for seventh.

Otani (0-1) scored nine goals in four strikes, one game that lasted until the fifth. Despite his loss, the ambivalent Japanese entered major league history: He became the first player to throw his team’s first pitch of the season — a 99-mph fastball on the grounds off the Venezuelan. Jose Altov – The first face against .

The Angels lost their first game of the season for the eighth time in nine years.

Houston closer, Ryan Presley managed to save the ball from one inning and one hit.

For the Venezuelan Astros Jose Altov 3-0. Cuban Yordan Alvarez 3-1, with a run and RBI record; Ulisky Guriel 4-1. Dominican Jeremy Peña 4-0. Puerto Rican Martin Maldonado 4-0.

