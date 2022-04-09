Summary of the match Puebla vs Pumas (2-2). Objectives

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 08.04.2022 20:58:09

Puebla did not benefit from cougars He put his head in the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup for Calm down the questions that were about the decline in their performanceAnd he left the 2-0 lead to end a 2-2 draw in a match where his level dropped dramatically.

Sweet Potato Team It was necessary to add three points again to remove those doubts that they started by simply associating the name of Nicholas Larcamon with the name of America, more so because it could also help him move directly to Liguilla, but they did not do so against the League, A team full of young people and without their stars..

Dull, Fringe was able to impose conditions against the Cats B team in the first few minutes, as they had a hard time rallying because they weren’t the usual team. Andres Lelini decided to go to the final after beating Cruz Azul 2-1 midweek And those at home failed.

that Punishment charged by Pablo Parra of force It was the key that opened the match, only in the 13th minute of the match. It was controversial because there was a debate about If Jose Galindo is on the field Game when he put his hand in, but nothing more.

This feature facilitated the journey to the local team, who realized that the roads would be opened One of them is by Alain Muzuwho in the 42nd minute made a serious lack of focus that gave Maximiliano Araujo To fully appear only to make the score 2-0.

however, Those in Larcamón are not well and they made him see again, despite the fact that they have everything to control the game as they want. Without the lower zone order they had in the other games, they ended up being wiped out and locked in their lower zone.

between Diogo and Ruggiero made it 2-1 in the substitution From the first half and from there appeared pumas who amazed both locals and outsiders, who were able to form epics.

The entire second half belonged to the Oriazoles, although the equalizer only fell until the 86th minute when

per minute 86 Jorge Ruvalcaba closed in a low cross from Coruso to take the final 2-2Which will give his team a big boost ahead of the midweek match against Cruz Azul at the Estadio Azteca, where they will seek the CONCACAF final.