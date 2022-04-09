MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Robbie Ray, the latest MLS winner Cy Young, made seven solid rounds on his debut in Seattle, while the Mariners opened with a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
Ray (1-0) only allowed three hits, walked four and hit five. He started in the opener after leaving Toronto and signing a five-year, $115 million deal with Seattle.
The 30-year-old left-hander was part of the reinforcements that came to the Mariners in a dynamic season that has seen the team sign Adam Frazier, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez and Sergio Romo.
Drew Steckenrider allowed a powerful kick to start the ninth inning but secured a save when Gary Sanchez flew off the left fence.
Haniger is the Mariners’ tallest player on the team, having joined in 2017. He hit Homer’s first-half two-stroke from rookie Joe Ryan.
Carlos singled out Correa in his first game for Minnesota after signing a three-year contract worth $105.3 million. He also made flashy play in a short spot with a saving distance, but he and Byron Paxton, who got a seven-year $100 million extension, combined to leave eight starting players as the top two in the standings.
Losing bowler Ryan (0-1) struggled to control the ball on a cold day in Minnesota.
As for the Mariners, Venezuela’s Eugenio Suarez 4-0 and Dominican Julio Rodriguez 4-0.
For the Twins, Colombian Gio Orchila 3-1 with a record run and RBI; Dominican Gary Sanchez 4-0, Jorge Polanco 3-0, Miguel Sano 3-0; Puerto Rican Carlos Correa 4-1 and Venezuelan Luis Arriez 1-1.
