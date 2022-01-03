Abstract. Manchester United 0-1 Wolverhampton | Raul beat Cristiano

Editorial Mediotiempo

Old Trafford, Manchester / 03.01.2022 13:38:34

The year started in Premier League With the news that Raul Jimenez won Cristiano RonaldoIn a match between two teams seeking to enter European competitions such as the Champions League and the European League. this monday, Wolverhampton beat Manchester United 0-1 on the road A goal in the last minutes.

When it all seemed to end with the points distribution, Joao Moutinho He found a half-moon rebound, controlled from the right and with the same leg fired low to leave David de Gea standing to award the three points to Wolves in a 81st minute, right after Jimenez’s departure, which was announced recently Will be a father again.

Of course, Jimenez had opportune moments in which he showed his quality on the court. One of them was The ball that beat Cristiano is in the air To leave a postcard in which the Mexican beats the Portuguese superstar.

Rangnick undefeated wolves remove

Monday’s result puts Wolves in eighth place in the table with 28 units, exactly behind Manchester with 31 points and that day. Witnessed the undefeated fall of Ralph Rangnick as coachGerman, which was announced at the end of November.

Escape at the top Manchester City (53)Chelsea (43) and Liverpool (42), who seem to have a sure presence in the next Champions League, which leaves only a share at the moment is Arsenal (35) and West Ham will go to the European League (34). In second place are Tottenham (33) and the aforementioned Red Devils and Wolves.