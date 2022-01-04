Ken Rosenthal breaks silence after shooting from MLB Network

The famous journalist in big leagues, Ken Rosenthal, broke the silence and was words after the chapter From the famous series MLB Network.

Ken Rosenthal was fired from the MLB Network in subsequent years and is said to have been for publicly criticizing Rob Manfred during the 2020 Major League Baseball season, however, in a professional manner, he had through his Twitter account words to report that he did not follow while doing work at this plant, he had Broadcast important things in baseball on TV.

“I can confirm that MLB Network decided not to bring me back. I am grateful for the 12+ years I spent there and for my enduring friendships with characters, producers and staff on air. I have always strived to maintain my journalistic integrity and my work reflects that. Nothing else changes for me professionally.” Rosenthal wrote: “I am proud to continue to be a part of the great teams at Athletic and Fox Sports.”

In addition, Rosenthal continued to pay him to the MLB Network, but he was punished for several months. Then, he went back to the changes deadline, which was pushed back until August 31 of that season due to COVID-19 and was finally sacked on Monday, January 3, 2022.

However, despite this controversy referring to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred (again), this 59-year-old journalist will go on to cover the world’s best baseball game for major media outlets like The Athletic and Fox Sports.

