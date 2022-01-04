January 4, 2022

Resumen del partido Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers (14-26)

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh /

Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns (14-26) who was probably in it last match Ben Roethlisberger playing at home at Heinz Field. So he thinks that Next week’s match Against the Baltimore Ravens be The last game of his career in the NFL.

After an emotional welcome, Big Ben took advantage of his offense. Send his team forward on the scoreboard with a Five-yard touchdown pass, communicating with the main receiver of the team, Dionnett Johnson.

Nagy Harris was the key to moving the ball By Crime Steelers. Even I managed to pass the Hall of Famer Franco Harris, like RB A rookie with the most dashing arenas in franchise history.

On the other hand, despite efforts to implement a running game with Nick Chubb and Dernest Johnson, Looks like the Cleveland Browns aren’t working Against a strong defense from Pittsburgh. TJ Watt became the first four-sack stilller in a game since 2001 (Joey Porter).

Despite the good effort in the last stage, Los Browns He might have also witnessed someone Baker Mayfield’s latest shows like the start of QB. While Ben Roethlisberger managed to give it to him Seemingly Cheers ‘finally’ as a local in ‘Steelers Nation’ And they keep their hopes alive postseason.

