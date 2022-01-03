January 3, 2022

I wasn't wrong with Cruz Azul: Charly Rodríguez is already on CDMX

Cassandra Curtis January 3, 2022

Mexico City /

Around 9:30 PM this Sunday Carlos Rodriguez landed on Mexico City, to report and be under the leadership of your new coach Juan Renoso And they wore a shirt blue crossThe team that will defend the 2022 Clausura Championship, which starts next Thursday, January 6th.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins the deals made by the machine for this tournament, among them Auriel Antona s Alejandro Mayorga, which arrives from chivas, equipment received in return Alvarado louse.

Historically, it is a very important teamThe champs are out recently and I’m really excited to be here. It was difficult (to make the decision), because of the time it took me, because of the family, but I knew it Coming to Cruz Azul is a good opportunity For my future,” said the midfielder upon his arrival who will have his medical check-ups tomorrow.

Show great confidence From the start, I felt very closed off and I was not wrong to come here.”

Rodriguez, born in MontereyIt was formed into the core forces of the Monterey team with which it debuted on September 28, 2016. Toledo In Spanish football and in 2018, he returned to Sultana del Norte, where he achieved his consolidation, to the extent that calls for Mexican national team.

He was part of the national team that hung the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

