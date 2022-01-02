JJ Macías and the new destination that Getafe found, not America

José Juan Macías ended up playing in Spain’s second division because he had no minutes with Getafe.

former striker in chivasAnd Jose Juan Macías, the year started exactly as it ended in 2021, because in the game was his team, GetafeI played before real Madrid, did not even appear on the bench.

Jose Juan Macías He will have to search for new options to get minutes of play, because since he arrived at Getafe He was barely able to play 8 of the 21 games his team played between La Liga and the Copa del Rey, playing only 25 minutes from October so far.

Thus, the Getafe He was already going to find a destination for the Mexican striker, because according to Spanish media, they could send Jose Juan Macías To the second division teams in Spain, where he still has to comply with the 6 months left on loan but the coach Kiki Sanchez Flores He didn’t keep it in mind for the rest of the season.

When will JJ Macías return to Mexico

Although the choice I give it Macias will play in America for this semester, Macias You won’t want to go back to Mexico at least until your loan with Getafe, so I have to go back to chivas From June this year.

