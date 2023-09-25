September 25, 2023

UES is open for registration of applicants for its General Medicine and Community Medicine programme

Hermosillo, Sonora; September 25, 2023.- With the aim of training doctors with a high social sensitivity to care for rural communities, the State University of Sonora (UES) has opened the registration of applicants for the degree of General Medicine and Community Medicine, which will close, announced Armando Moreno Soto on October 31.

“We have noticed that the health problem is getting worse in rural communities, so what is clearly needed is the training of community doctors who have a social ‘heart,’” the UES rector said.

Eva Moncada García, Director General of Education and Quality of the Ministry of Health of Sonora, emphasized that the UES medicine program will be the first in northwest Mexico to follow a community-based and preventive approach, not just curative.

“One very important thing that I liked about this degree is that it considers interculturality as a central focus. This study plan includes the indigenous languages ​​of Sonora and this is very important because it is comprehensive. It focuses on health promotion. This will be a change and a differentiation between medical professions,” explained Moncada García. The other is precisely the approach our national health system requires.

Call can be consulted on https://aspirantes.ues.mx, where applicants are also registered. The program will begin with a group of 35 students in the Hermosillo Academic Unit.

