May 19, 2024

Students from EBN José Ignacio González de Zulia participated in a workshop on mixture science

Students from EBN José Ignacio González de Zulia participated in a workshop on mixture science

Boys and girls from José Ignacio González EBN, located in Maracaibo, Zulia state, participated this week in a mixology workshop.

In the activity developed by the Regional Science and Technology Development Foundation (Fundacite Zulia), students learned about managing different types of mixtures and carried out experimental activities.

To apply what they learned, students carried out activities on the physical and chemical processes of mixtures, making homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures of different substances; As well as physical techniques for separating mixtures, such as filtration, sieving, and magnetization.

In addition, chemical techniques for separating mixtures such as brine electrolysis are addressed.

In order to enhance their learning in science, the girls and boys conducted experiments on handling solid mixtures (dough) with plasticine.

The Bolivarian Government, through the Ministry of Science and Technology and its affiliated entities, ratifies its commitment to accompany and promote the development of the country’s scientific culture, and to foster talent from an early age.

See also  The conclusion of the inter-faculty games for medical sciences

Communications Department Office of the Ministry of People’s Power for Science and Technology

