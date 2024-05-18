Key dates for US 2024

The Copa America Championship will catch the attention of football fans in 2024. At least on their continent. The biggest event for the national team will be held in different cities in the United States and the biggest competitor will be Argentina, the champion of this tournament and the last World Cup. It will start on June 20 and continue until July 14, which is the day when it will be known which team will win the title in the final that will be held in Miami. The 16 selected teams will do their best to win the scepter that the Albiceleste won in 2021 after defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final, at the legendary Maracanã stadium.

Because of this condition, Argentina is classified in Group A He will participate in the opening match against Canada. Their other competitors in the region would be Peru and Chile. In group B There is Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela or Jamaica; In c the United States, Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia; And in D Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica.

The winner of each group qualifies for the quarter-finals. From there, a single match series will be played where the winner will advance to the next round and the loser will be eliminated. The induction is scheduled to take place on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Argentina will look to defend the title they won in Brazil, against the national team, in 2021 – Photo: @CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Group stage

Area A

History 1

argentina vs. Canada – Thursday, June 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Peru vs. Chile – Friday, June 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

History 2

History 3

Area B

History 1

Mexico vs. JAMAICA – Sunday, June 22 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Ecuador vs. Venezuela – Sunday, June 22 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

History 2

History 3

jamaica vs. Venezuela – Sunday, June 30 at Q2 Arena in Austin.

Mexico vs. Ecuador – Sunday, June 30 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Area C

History 1

Uruguay vs. Panama – Monday, June 23 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

United States vs. BOLIVIA – Monday, June 23 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

History 2

History 3

Area D

History 1

colombia vs. Paraguay – Tuesday, June 24 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Brazil vs. Costa Rica – Tuesday, June 24 at SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, California.

History 2

colombia vs. Costa Rica – Friday, June 28 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Paraguay vs. Brazil – Friday, June 28 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

History 3

costa rica vs. Paraguay – Tuesday, July 2 at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Brazil vs. COLUMBIA – Tuesday, July 2 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Argentina is the country everyone wants to beat: they won the 2021 America’s Cup and 2022 World Cup – Credits: @FREDERIC J. BROWN

All matches can be followed minute by minute through pelotalena, with information and statistics updated instantly. Additionally, DirecTV announced that it would broadcast all games live on DSports and its DGO digital platform while Telefé acquired the rights to broadcast the games on open TV, something public television normally did.