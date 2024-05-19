15 years of the seed planted by Fidel

Las Tunas: “So when we talk today about this hospital that was opened, and we talk about the School of Health Polytechnics that is already functioning, and we talk about the Faculty of Medicine whose construction has begun, I imagine the future: a new training center for highly qualified specialists, for new doctors to meet the needs of our people.” And perhaps the needs of other peoples (…).”

These and other statements made by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro on June 14, 1980, at the opening of the Ernesto Che Guevara Health Complex, in Las Tunas, are still on the lips and immortalized in the memory of Dr. Maria Elena Moawad. Who managed the destinies of the University of Medical Sciences (UCM) in Las Tunas for eight years.

And in the month of May specifically, when the Graduate Center celebrates three decades since its recognition of this condition, Moawad Santos asserts that the words of the historic leader of the revolution were the driving force for performance, and “In honor of them, we worked, are working, and will continue to work.”

He asserts that during these fifteen years, “the faculty, the rest of the staff, and the students bore the responsibility of realizing Fidel’s dream, which is considered the seed that strongly germinates the country’s humanitarian thought.” An undefeated leader.”

the date…

Two years and six months later, exactly on December 20, 1982, the prophecy came true, and in the 1982-1983 academic year, the Dr. Zoilo Marinello Fedorita College of Medical Sciences opened its doors, and was attached to the Higher Institute of Medical Sciences at the time. From Camaguey province, Moawad Santos remembers.

During that academic period, the brand new facility welcomed students from Las Tunas who were studying medical careers in various colleges in the country, bringing them closer to home with its advantages in all fields.

The event shows that the seed germinates and grows under great care; In 2009, by Resolution 228 of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, it was decided to establish a UCM in Las Tunas, a fact of great importance that represents a milestone in local history.

“This appointment has solidified the Commander-in-Chief’s idea to continue preparing health human resources with the quality required to provide sustainable medical assistance to the people of Las Tunas and with much greater efficiency.”

Three shiny fruitful

“It has been 15 years, reiterates the Rector, and we are still enlightened by Fidel’s expectations and applaud his desires to be a center for human resources training in Las Tunas, Cuba and the rest of the world.”

He comments that they have dedicated their efforts to preparing the new generation and the faculty members who accompany them in their training; Activating multiple scenarios in municipalities and health institutions in the region in a sustainable manner.

This effort was crowned with success. “Some time ago, UCM had only one Doctor of Science. It did not have full professors and assistants representing 5.6 percent of the teaching staff. Today we have 34 Doctors of Science and 25 full professors. 35 percent of the total number of teachers “You already have a higher teaching category As a full-time teacher or as an assistant, this speaks volumes,” says Moawad Santos.

Among other achievements, the Rector highlights “of the 66 university specializations that are trained in the country, 60 have already been taught here and this achievement has been achieved with the dedication of everyone so that the people of Las Tunas can remain in Las Tunas.”

The integration of technical education stands out as something new in a Cuban university, in professions that contribute to public health such as mid-level technicians in nursing, surveillance and combat, and in other professions of exceptional importance to health care in the city.

Beyond its walls

Because of its work beyond its physical borders, the UCM of Las Tunas stands out in the country, because “extension and even scientific projects go to communities in need of transformation. Workers and students systematically visit and work in social institutions such as nursing homes. Pregnant, to name a few These two examples.

In this period, it also strengthened its international perception: “We have produced, he says, about 1,200 young people from 56 countries in recent years, linked to the ideas of Fidel when he created the Latin American School of Medicine, where both the first years and the remaining four years of their training remain transferred to universities.” Counties.

It is another success achieved by the work of the Foundation’s professors in countries such as Mexico and Jamaica, through national agreements and with the university itself.

Other dreams in views

Dr. María Elena Moawad Santos speaks enthusiastically about other dreams in progress and declares that she realizes that “in realizing them we have a committed working group that remains faithful to Fidel’s humanitarian thought and a high commitment to continuing the work of the revolution and the Communist Party.” “Planting that seed that the Commander-in-Chief planted in each one of us.”

He certainly emphasizes that the challenges in the near future are, among other things, “to raise the class of the university, expand international relations, and increase functions within the institution, including short courses, even in municipal settings. In short, “academic and political challenges have intertwined with Comprehensive education for our students.”