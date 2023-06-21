The Cicese Earth Science Week program continues

Orlando Cuban / El Vega

[email protected] | Cove, BC

On Thursday the 22nd and Friday the 23rd, Earth Sciences Week activities will continue, with activities organized by the Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education of Ensenada (Cicese), in the areas of graduate studies of Earth sciences and invited talks.

Today Wednesday, she will present the papers titled “Recent Studies of Satellite Geodesy: El Mayor-Cucapah Mw7.2” by Dr. Alejandro González Ortega. and “The Twenty-Eighth Parallel, Not Too Far in the South and Not Too Far in the North. The Story of the Global Positioning System,” by Dr. Carlos Reynosa Gomez.

Also, “Seismic sequence at San Quentin, since November 2022,” by Master of Science Luis Igres Herrera; “Seismic Source Studies 1991-2023,” by Dr. Raul Castro Escamilla; and “Recurrence of Large Earthquakes Along the Mexican Subduction Zone” by Dr. Shri Krishna Singh.

In the same way, academics Joan Stock, Allen Husker, and Jose J. Gonzalez García, Ewa Gloaca, and Jose A.

On Thursday, the Geosciences graduate activities will be opened by its Director, Dr. Anna Denise Rea, with talks about graduate experiences and professional development, as well as a poster presentation and a tour of the facilities of the Department of Geosciences.

Finally, on Friday—the conclusion of the day—there will be talks about the beginnings of exploration geophysics in Cicese, the evolution of the applied geophysics department, the recollections and contributions of famous seismologists, 50 years of geodesy in Cicese, and seismic records in Baja California.

in the institutional hall

The activities take place in the Institutional Lecture Hall, starting at 9:00 am, admission is free and open to the public, and the program can be consulted on the web portal www.cicese.edu.mx or on the Facebook / CICESE page.