This was the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana groups

This Monday sets Libertadores Cup In the draw held at CONMEBOL headquarters in Luke, Paraguay. This edition is promising given the level of teams that include giants from the region.

Current champion Fluminense They will face Cerro Porteño, Alianza Lima and Colo-Colo in Group A. The group stage, which will continue until the end of May, will qualify the top two teams from each category to the round of 16.

The president of the South American Confederation, Alejandro Dominguez, announced that the champion of this year's tournament will receive $23 million, regardless of what he collects throughout the competition. The final is scheduled to be held on November 30 in Buenos Aires.

Group A: Fluminense, Cerro Porteño, Alianza Lima, and Colo-Colo

Group B: San Pablo, Barcelona de Guayaquil, Talleres de Cordoba and Cobresal

Group C: Gremio, Estudiantes de la Plata, the strongest and Huachipato

Group D: League Quito, Junior Barranquilla, Universitario and Botafogo

Group E: Flamengo, Bolivar, Bogotá Millionaires and Palestino

Group F: Palmeiras, Independiente del Valle, San Lorenzo and Liverpool from Uruguay

Group G: Peñarol, Atletico Mineiro, Rosario Central and Caracas

Group H: River Plate, Paraguay Libertad, Deportivo Tachira, Nacional de Montevideo

Group A: Defense and justice (Argentina), Independiente Medellin (Colombia), Universidad Cesar Vallejo (Peru), Always Ready (Bolivia).

Group B: Cruzeiro (Brazil), Unión La Calera (Chile), Universidad Católica (Ecuador), Alianza FC (Colombia).

Group C: International (Brazil), Delfin (Ecuador), Belgrano (Argentina), Real Tomayapo (Bolivia).

Group Four: Boca Juniors (Argentina), Fortaleza (Brazil), Nacional Potosi (Bolivia), Sportivo Trendense (Paraguay).

Group E: Atletico Paranaense (Brazil), Danubio (Uruguay), Sportivo Emiliano (Paraguay), Rayo Zuliano (Venezuela).

Sixth group: Corinthians (Brazil), Argentinos Juniors (Argentina), Racing (Uruguay), Nacional (Paraguay).

Group Seven: Lanos (Argentina), Metropolitanos (Venezuela), Cuiaba (Brazil), Deportivo Garcilaso (Peru).

Group H: Racing club (Argentina), Coquimbo Unidos (Chile), Sportivo Luquinho (Paraguay), Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil).

The eight groups for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana

Atletico Paranaense The Brazilian, the other two-time South American champion (2018 and 2021) and present in the current edition, leads Group Five, along with Danubio from Uruguay; Sportivo Emiliano from Paraguay and newcomer Rayo Zuliano from Venezuela.

Corinth From Brazil, he will seek his first crown in this competition. Timao heads Group F with Argentinos. Uruguay and Nacional Paraguay races.

Defense and justice The Argentine, the 2020 champion, will share Group A with Deportivo Independiente Medellin, Universidad Cesar Vallejo from Peru, and Always Ready from Bolivia.

while Cruzeiro In Group B, they will face Unión La Calera from Chile, Universidad Catolica from Ecuador, and Alianza from Colombia.

In Group C, Internacional from Brazil, the 2008 champion, will play Dolfin from Ecuador; Belgrano from Argentina and newcomer Real Tomayabo from Bolivia.

Lanús from Argentina, winner of the 2013 edition, will meet Metropolitanos from Venezuela, Cuiaba from Brazil, and Deportivo Garcilaso from Peru, who is participating for the first time in Group G.

Argentine Racing Club; Coquimbo from Chile; Sportivo Luquinho from Paraguay and Bragantino from Brazil share Group H.

The best from each of the eight groups will play in the round of 16, while the goalkeepers will play a playoff match against the third best from the Copa Libertadores groups to qualify for that stage. The round of 16 will begin in mid-August.

Definition of Copa Sudamericana would be Saturday 23 November At headquarters to confirm.

