The Dallas Cowboys defensive back is retiring from the NFL at the age of 28

At 28 years old, Leighton Vander Eschformer full-back of Dallas CowboysThis was announced Monday to him withdrawal After six seasons in NFL Because his body does not give more.

“I realize that I can no longer meet the standard of excellence that professional football demands. It is with great regret that I say this; I am medically retiring from the NFL. I love football very much, but my body can no longer handle it.” The full-back of Dutch origin wrote in his farewell letter.

Leighton said goodbye to football yet Cowboys He announced that he did not pass medical examinations due to persistent neck injuries that he has been suffering from for two years, which prevented him from… Dallas Make keeping it a good choice.

“I have cherished every moment of my NFL career, and playing for so long has been a great blessing. Things may look a little different this year for me, but the sole focus now is being a great husband and father to my loving family.” “.” Layton added.

Vander Eschonce selected Pro BowlHe retired after 71 games played, 469 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

The Riggins, Idaho, native's career began in 2018 when he was selected by the Lone Star team in Draft Of that year in the first round. Jerry Jonesowner Dallas CowboysHe expressed his regret for the young player's early retirement.

Gerry Jones said: “You rarely come across a player like Leighton; his passion and love for the game was contagious. From the moment he arrived he made a difference. His determination, tenacity, motivation, determination and football IQ will be sorely missed.” .

What injuries did Leighton Vander Esch suffer?

His talent was overshadowed Injuries In the neck that injured him since his second season in the league; The team tried to protect his neck with a collar protruding from behind the helmet in each of them Game.

In 2019 he underwent surgery To correct a neurological problem in the area that led to his abandonment season before time. A year later, he played only 10 matches due to a broken collarbone.

And in 2022 another infectionNow due to a neck injury, it has cost him to miss four matches. These problems continued last season in which he played only five matches matches.

