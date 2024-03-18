March 19, 2024

The Houston Astros have removed Mexican Jose Urquidi from the roster

Cassandra Curtis March 18, 2024 2 min read

Houston Astros Through his manager, he provided updates on the situation Jose Urquidi.

The team is very active on Monday, March 18th. In the calendar Spring training It corresponds to a few matches. In the afternoon there will be a part in Jupiter To celebrate the match against Miami Marlins. Then at night they will do it before Citizens of Washington in West Palm Beach.

In recent days, two main topics have been addressed Houston Astros. According to several sources who warned different journalists, the team is the champion American League Western Division He is one of those who are looking for services Blake Snell. the Actual National League Cy Young He remains a free agent.

One reason specifically why there is an intention to sign a starter is the injury issues in the rotation. Justin Verlander Arrived in Spring training With problems in the right shoulder. The veteran pitcher will start the season on the injured list.

However, progress is progressing well. boss Houston Astros, Joe Espada He said he would face the hitters in practice in a day or two.

The Houston Astros have decided to option Jose Urquidi

Jose Urquidi He has been having problems with his right elbow for a few days. On Saturday he traveled to Houston For testing. As reported on Monday morning, the Mexican is suffering from a strain in his forearm. It is very likely that he will leave the roster and will not start the season with the team. He will be placed on the injured list for sure.

To start the campaign Houston Astros You will not be able to rely on what was mentioned above Verlander And Jose Urquidi. next to, Lance McCullers And Luis Garcia They are expected to return in the second half. The team is in trouble again.

he opening day It's March 28th Minute maid park against New York Yankees.

