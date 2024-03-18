Summary of the match between Chivas and América Femminile. Liga MX Femenil 2024

he Women's National Classic It was dyed Red and white. a team Guadalajara showed its face A. created Back against azulcremas In a duel that was full of controversy, but saw good goals Christian Jaramillo And Adriana Iturbide.

The Guadalajara team was forced to face the tide after falling behind in the score at the start of the second half A very questionable penalty was scored for ÁguilasIt is the same thing that the Spanish made effective Andrea Pereira.

But the hosts' determination was noticeable on the field, as they showed their quality little by little. Tilt the scale until the return is created in it Akron Stadium.

However, again The work of refereeing was in questionsince the yellow whistle was sent off for the second time Kiana Palacioswhen It is assumed that he committed an offense, which in fact was not the caseSo he left bathing unjustly.

This was the return of the red and white

Once in the Eagles They are left with one less player on the field, namely… The Holy Flock put its foot on the accelerator To go looking for a lot that would allow them Dream of returningAnd this is what happened after A Penalty kick for the locals.

there, Christian Jaramillo did not fail When shooting low and almost to the middle of the arc, while The rival goalkeeper threw herself aside Just to see how the electronic board reversed the tie (1-1).

but Chivas will not settleThey turned around to score the second goal, which came in the 87th minute after a penalty kick Amazing shot by Adriana Iturbide.

Victory means to Chivas gives a blow to the salad In the Mexican Women's Leaguesince they were able to climb to Second place with 24 pointswhile the Aguilas was sent to fourth place By maintaining 22 units.