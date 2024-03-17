These are the teams seeded into the semi-finals of the world's oldest tournament

03-17-2024
In a very difficult and tense match at Old Trafford Manchester United He won 4-3 Liverpool In extra time of the FA Cup quarter-final.
With a goal from Imad in the 120th minute Manchester United He achieved the victory and qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup, a tournament in which the final match will be held at Wembley Stadium.
Together with the Red Devils they join City of Coventry, Manchester city And Chelsea, the team that also qualified on Sunday after suffering against Leicester City (4-2), the leaders of the second division, which they defeated with two goals in extra time when the “Foxes” were with only ten players.
At the end of the 90-minute regulation, the score remained 2-2, although Chelsea managed to control the scoreboard 2-0. With ten players after defender Callum Doyle was sent off (73), Leicester succeeded in confronting the local attack.
Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino was booed when he replaced Mykhailo Modric (78), but it was his replacement Carne Chukwuemeka who succeeded in breaking the tie in stoppage time (90+2, 3-2), before Noni Madueke scored another wonderful goal. (90). +8, 4-2).
On Saturday, Coventry City, from the second division, confirmed its qualification to the semi-finals by defeating Wolverhampton 3-2, and the current champion Manchester City did its job against Newcastle after defeating them 2-0.
– England Cup quarter-final results:
Wolverhampton (D1) – (+) Coventry (D2) 2-3
(+) Manchester City (D1) – Newcastle (D1) 2-0
Sunday:
(+) Chelsea (D1) – Leicester (D2) 3-2
(+). Manchester United (D1) – Liverpool (D1) 4-3
NBQualified clubs are preceded by a (+) sign.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
This was the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana groups
The Houston Astros have removed Mexican Jose Urquidi from the roster
Summary of the match between Chivas and América Femminile. Liga MX Femenil 2024