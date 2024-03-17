These are the teams seeded into the semi-finals of the world's oldest tournament

03-17-2024



In a very difficult and tense match at Old Trafford Manchester United He won 4-3 Liverpool In extra time of the FA Cup quarter-final.

Amad Diallo scored in the 120th minute, leading Manchester United to victory over Liverpool and reaching the FA Cup semi-finals

With a goal from Imad in the 120th minute Manchester United He achieved the victory and qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup, a tournament in which the final match will be held at Wembley Stadium.

Together with the Red Devils they join City of Coventry, Manchester city And Chelsea, the team that also qualified on Sunday after suffering against Leicester City (4-2), the leaders of the second division, which they defeated with two goals in extra time when the “Foxes” were with only ten players.

At the end of the 90-minute regulation, the score remained 2-2, although Chelsea managed to control the scoreboard 2-0. With ten players after defender Callum Doyle was sent off (73), Leicester succeeded in confronting the local attack.

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino was booed when he replaced Mykhailo Modric (78), but it was his replacement Carne Chukwuemeka who succeeded in breaking the tie in stoppage time (90+2, 3-2), before Noni Madueke scored another wonderful goal. (90). +8, 4-2).