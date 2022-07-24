Barcelona made the deal with Conde completely closed

Despite Chelsea’s attempts to secure services Jules CondeFC Barcelona seems to have won the heart of Londoners. According to the newspaper “Sport”, The Catalan entity will get a “yes” from the French Which will tie him to Xavi Hernandez’s squad until June 2026, while the signing could become official in the coming days.

After getting a positive response from the footballer, the next thing would be to make the proposal to his record holder, Sevilla. The Andalusians will receive less than the amount offered by Chelsea, which amounts to 65 million euros, but The transfer will immediately check, which may end up convincing them to abandon the French.

Although Xavi did not want to “get wet” in his comments after the 0-1 win over Real Madrid in Las Vegas, he confirmed it. The club’s board of directors is working to finalize the formation of a highly competitive team in all sectors of the field. In addition, the egarense is one of the main interested in signing: “We are trying to strengthen all positions”.

In this way, versions that spoke of a closed agreement with Chelsea will be rejected. In fact, a journalist who specializes in signatures, Fabrizio Romano had commented that the “Blues” are very close to signing himalthough they have not received a response from Sevilla, who will now negotiate with Barcelona to end the process.

Conde did not travel with Seville to Portugal

From the Sevilla side, they were already considering that Jules Conde would not be part of the Sevilla squad for the 2022-23 season. The French player’s name does not appear in Julen Lopetegui’s squad for Sevilla’s upcoming friendly match against Sporting Lisbon, so He’s still on Andalusian soil, going about his physical work while waiting for something new.