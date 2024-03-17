Match summary: Tigres vs Mazatlan. Objectives

Tigers He returned to victory In the Mexican League Yet comfortably prevailing 5-1 in favor of Mazatlan Club In the 12th round of the 2024 Final League, a duel marked the title Marcelo Flores doubleIt was the first thing he did in Mexican football.

With this result, led by Robert Dante Siboldi They rose to sixth place From the general table with 21 points, while That of Ismael Rescalvo in 15th place Position with nine units.

at the first time the cats They were greatly superior This was reflected in the objectives set Their two main wings scored For this meeting, how were they? Luis Quiñones and Marcelo Flores.

Marcelo Flores night

I opened the signalso Marcelo Flores just in Minute 9When he received a pass inside the area, he turned and went past goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez's far post.

It seems that Mazatlan equalized in the 21st minutewhen Gustavo del Prete He got a pass into space that he just had to cross into He defeated Felipe Rodriguez; but, The goal was disallowed For a previous foul by Jose Maduena on Marcelo Flores.

The second goal for Oriazul fell in the 49th minuteat the time of compensation, when Assist by Andre-Pierre Gignac Taketo By Luis QuiñonesWho shot a ball that fell into the back net, 2-0.

Marcelo Flores added the third goal The match in the 59th minute, and his double with A header Alone in the area after a cross from Juan Brunetta from the right side.

Luis Amarilla is down for Sinalon In the 68th minute in a match that won the race against goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez, taking advantage of his surrender at the start and scoring with the open goal to make the score 3-1 in Vulcan.

Carlos Felipe Rodriguez He recovered from his mistake against Amarilla with a goal A large amount To keep the ball after a Sergio Flores headerThe second one is saved in less than two minutes.

Nico Ibanez placed fourth A breaking ball beat Hugo Gonzalez in the 82nd minute, and Samir Caetano closed the score with his fifth of the night from a pass from Sebastian Córdova in the 85th minute.

Tigres will play a friendly match next Friday against York United From the Canadian Premier League to get into the rhythm of the FIFA date in March.

