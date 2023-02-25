February 27, 2023

Someone stop it! Quirol Figueroa scored his seventh goal in the USA’s qualification to the U-17 World Cup final.

2023-02-24

Keyrol Figueroa continues to shine in the U-17 World Cup, and tonight he scored his seventh goal for the United States and remains in the competition for the top scorer in the tournament.

Maynor Figuera’s son came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute, but it took just ten minutes on the pitch at 90+4′ to prove the catch he has when inside the area.

The play started on the left, when his teammate leaked a great pass so only Liverpool’s youth team could control it and pin it down with his right and make it 2-0 in the United States’ semi-final victory over Canada. championship.

With this result, the Stars and Stripes advanced to the Premundial Final where they would face Mexico, who had earlier won 5-0 from Panama.

highest score

Forward Keyrol Figueroa is one of the young players who are leading scorers.

Figueroa added seven goals tonight, as did Stefano Carrillo, who also scored in the match against the Canaleros.

The Gunners scored in all stages of the tournament: group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals. Will they reach the final?

before the world final

The final match of the tournament between Mexico and the United States will be held next Sunday, February 26, at 4:00 pm.

