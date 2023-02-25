February 27, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Chivas’ best news is confirmed ahead of Tigres de la UANL’s face-off for Date 9

Cassandra Curtis February 25, 2023 3 min read

MX League

University students will honor the herd in the volcano, in the most attractive duel on the ninth day within the 2023 Finals Championship.

by Aldo Miranda

© Imago 7Chivas’ best news is confirmed ahead of Tigres de la UANL’s face-off for Date 9

Chivas de Guadalajara will bid for their fifth Clausura 2023 win after visiting UANL Tigres At university stadium in a duel meet round 9 which aims to be The most attractive of the weekend after the good moment both teams are having at the top of the table.

On Friday, February 24th, Holy Flock traveled to Sultana del Norte with firm conviction to take the three points. That allows them to continue to look forward to the direct ranking positions at Liguilla, where they are currently assigned In sixth place with 15 units, one point behind America, fourth overall, to which it is necessary to add in the field of felines.

On Thursday at a press conference, Veliko Paunović, Chivas’ strategist recognized the opponent’s good work, but preferred to focus on what they needed to achieve victory At the Volcano Stadium: “We must not be presented with facts, we believe that to beat any opponent, even our next opponent, we have to be in top physical and football condition. Therefore, the focus is the daily work to continue to motivate the players, to stay focused on maintaining our feelings. At the top, so there will be time to do summaries when things are over, but for now we have to keep improving.”

Gignac is left out, Chivas’ best news

Guadalajara received the best news before the duel against the university students and this is their best striker, Andre-Pierre Gignac will not be able to see the activity because he continues with some discomfort from the muscle injury he suffered in his right thigh and was the coach of Tigres, Marco Antonio Alchima Ruiz, who confirmed it The Frenchman’s loss of commitment will take place this Saturday from 7:05 pm CST.

reconnaissance How will Chivas perform against Tigres?

How will Chivas perform against Tigres?

1482 people have already voted

Andre, no. I spoke to him, he’s doing very well, he’s a great professional and I said I’ll be there soon. what is planned and so it will be, But if he has to spend a whole week, you don’t have to risk it, I’ve already discussed it personally with him, he understood. I think the best thing is to continue this rehabilitation and already in these days, from Monday to join the team at 100% “, It was part of what the strategist explained.

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!

Chivas de Guadalajara specializes in Rebaño Pasión and Bolavip México. Sports journalist with over 15 years of experience in print and digital media. Special Envoy for Europe coverage, I have officiated the World Cups in 2010, 2014, 2018, as well as the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Covering 8 editions of the Mexican Open and 3 of the Los Cabos Open. Lover of all sports.

See also  The Italian press cannot imagine Atalanta without Luis Fernando Muriel | Colombians abroad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Historical! Pedro Truglio achieved his 100th victory as head coach of Olimpia

February 27, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Gualaceo SC and a new “palace” for Barcelona: Azuayos defeats the Canaries on the first date of the 2023 Professional League | National Championship | sports

February 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Atlas vs America • Live Highlights • Round 9 • Clausura 2023

February 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Android | What to do when your cell phone GPS is not working | Tools | compass | google maps | phone | Play DEPOR

February 27, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Astronomical calendar for February 26: What happened on a day like today?

February 27, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The US agency said that Covid-19 “most likely” originated from a leak in a Chinese laboratory

February 27, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Winter storm in the United States | He went to help his friend and ended up freeing more than 20 trapped drivers | viral | stories

February 27, 2023 Zera Pearson