Chivas’ best news is confirmed ahead of Tigres de la UANL’s face-off for Date 9

University students will honor the herd in the volcano, in the most attractive duel on the ninth day within the 2023 Finals Championship.

Chivas de Guadalajara will bid for their fifth Clausura 2023 win after visiting UANL Tigres At university stadium in a duel meet round 9 which aims to be The most attractive of the weekend after the good moment both teams are having at the top of the table.

On Friday, February 24th, Holy Flock traveled to Sultana del Norte with firm conviction to take the three points. That allows them to continue to look forward to the direct ranking positions at Liguilla, where they are currently assigned In sixth place with 15 units, one point behind America, fourth overall, to which it is necessary to add in the field of felines.

On Thursday at a press conference, Veliko Paunović, Chivas’ strategist recognized the opponent’s good work, but preferred to focus on what they needed to achieve victory At the Volcano Stadium: “We must not be presented with facts, we believe that to beat any opponent, even our next opponent, we have to be in top physical and football condition. Therefore, the focus is the daily work to continue to motivate the players, to stay focused on maintaining our feelings. At the top, so there will be time to do summaries when things are over, but for now we have to keep improving.”

Gignac is left out, Chivas’ best news

Guadalajara received the best news before the duel against the university students and this is their best striker, Andre-Pierre Gignac will not be able to see the activity because he continues with some discomfort from the muscle injury he suffered in his right thigh and was the coach of Tigres, Marco Antonio Alchima Ruiz, who confirmed it The Frenchman’s loss of commitment will take place this Saturday from 7:05 pm CST.

reconnaissance How will Chivas perform against Tigres? How will Chivas perform against Tigres? 1482 people have already voted

Andre, no. I spoke to him, he’s doing very well, he’s a great professional and I said I’ll be there soon. what is planned and so it will be, But if he has to spend a whole week, you don’t have to risk it, I’ve already discussed it personally with him, he understood. I think the best thing is to continue this rehabilitation and already in these days, from Monday to join the team at 100% “, It was part of what the strategist explained.

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!