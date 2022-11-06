November 6, 2022

Who is Trey Mancini, the player who beat cancer and is now the world champion?

Cassandra Curtis November 6, 2022 2 min read

Everyone who played in their last major game had to start from scratch in their career, after beating cancer a few years ago. Bolavip tells you the details.

The World Championship 2022 It will be one to remember: With multiple driving changes, awesome level for all players and endless unique moments, Houston Astros I managed to win Philadelphia Phyllis He is the new champion of the major tournaments.

The score was 4-2 in his favor in the Texas serieswho fell behind twice, but ended up identifying the series in front of its local audience and awarding the franchise its second Commissioner’s Cup.

Among the hero players, Story of the Tree Mancini It is one of those that stands out above all others.having acquired the franchise from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade shortly after overcoming colon cancer.

Trey Mancini won the world championship after defeating cancer

Trey Mancini, defensive player and first baseman, He was diagnosed with colon cancer during 2020 and is out of the entire MLB season during his recovery. In 2022, he became the major league champion for the first time in his career.

Mancini had a special moment with his family when the trophy was handed overhaving arrived in Houston in the middle of this season after starting his career with the Baltimore Orioles in the Middle East in a big way.

