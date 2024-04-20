Juan Soto kicked out of the wall in New York (+Video)

Juan Soto It undoubtedly won over the audience Yankee StadiumHis bat timing and brilliant defensive plays impressed the fans New York Yankees.

The result is square

New York Yankees One of the seven consecutive home games began at midday on April 19. The first of a three-game home series pits them against each other Tampa Bay Rays Then a series of four matches against Oakland Athletics. There, they will look to make up for losing their first series in MLB 2024 at home Toronto Blue Jays With the end part of 2 x 1.

Juan Soto shined on defense at Yankee Stadium

It was a mountainous duel between the two division rivals Tyler Alexander And Clark Schmidt. As of this writing, both have been sealed from the mound in four innings. The score remained zero thanks to the wonderful defense of both teams, including the brilliant play of the Dominican Juan Soto At the top of the third chapter.

With the game 0x0, the gardener Richie Palacios He took his turn before Schmidt's charges. With two outs on the board and the count 1-2, the left-hander hit a cutter that reached the plate 91.5 mph. The ball left Wood for a Tampa Bay Rays player 92.2 mph And he flew to 350 feetAt first it looked like the ball was leaving the court, but that was not the case.

Juan Soto He started with the shot and was able to catch the ball as it hit the legendary wall Yankee StadiumWhich ignited the fire of thousands of Bronx fans.

This is not the first time that The Keskian Executing these types of plays. In fact, in the series before Toronto Blue Jays He also showed off his defensive skills with a masterful performance at second base against Kevin Kirmayer (Watch the video).

