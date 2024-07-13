July 13, 2024

DT from Canada also exploded against CONMEBOL.

Copa America 2024

Jesse Marsh criticized the organization of the national team tournament in other aspects.

Jesse Marsh Canada Coach
picture: Charlie Tribalo / AFP

After criticism from Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse MarshDr.T Canada Join the Uruguay coach and let it all out against South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

The North American coach said they were not treated well by the organization and felt like “second-class citizens.”

Marsch made the passionate comments ahead of the third-place match in Charlotte against Uruguay, and expressed his regret for the racism towards his players and said that the refereeing had hurt CONCACAF teams.

“I saw, I didn’t see all of it (Bielsa’s press conference), but I saw part of his comments. I agree with some things and disagree with others. “This tournament has not been professional for me, there are a lot of problems with treatment,” said Marsch, clearly upset.

Copa America 2024

“I saw what happened after the match (Uruguay vs Colombia and the fight between the players and the Colombian fans in the stands), but we certainly didn’t want to see the family of these boys in that situation,” he added.

Then CONMEBOL hit back: “We received racist insults, live and on social media, throughout the tournament. They treated us like second-class citizens. I want to represent our country, we represent our country and we played with strength and intensity. Opposing coaches accused us of going too far by being too harsh.

Finally, he spoke about the issue of refereeing: “If you look at the data of the cards, those of the South American teams are higher. “In the United States and Uruguay, the refereeing was the most anti-American I have ever seen.”

“We never went over the line, my players never threw themselves on the ground like kids looking for calls, looking for cards,” he concluded. “My players did very well.”

