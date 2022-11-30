This is the condition of Shakira against Clara Xia in her divorce from Pique

that Shakira s Gerrard Pique They announced that their breakup was big news. However, what seemed like a natural break ended like the rosary of dawn. After various rumors, the couple has officially ended their relationship with the recently signed divorce in which several points become clear

An agreement in which several points become clear, as well as the hitherto unknown complexities of that view. As the days passed, more details became known about the last point of one of the wonderful couples of many years, but also the ins and outs of this opinion that was sealed by both parties and to which Shakira had added a clause to enter against his ex-partner and his new girlfriend, Clara Shea Marty.

Clause Shakira vs. Clara Xia

With the recent break between the two, Shakira has shown that her intentions to leave Spain are firm. The Colombian singer will soon – some talk about the end of this year 2022 – move to MiamiWhere you can carry on with your life away from Effects Furthermore, he consolidates his musical career, again at the peak thanks to his new singles “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía”, the latter a collaboration with Ozuna. ShakiraIn addition, he left for the United States with his children Milan s Sashahaving agreed this in terms of guardianship with Pique who would have considered moving to the other side of the pond, but would have prohibited it by contract.

The latest information to come to light is that Effectsas it was already known, had no intention of changing his place of residence in the short term from Barcelona a Miami or another part of United State, but if he wanted to, he couldn’t do it either. As revealed the informationAnd the Shakira He asked him at the meeting from which he extracted the divorce agreement not to continue on his way and live on United State After retiring from professional football, something really happened.

“It’s not going to happen. He’s not going to sign for Inter Miami. It’s true that the coach is a close friend of his because he was at Barcelona, ​​but the former footballer intended not to be there for more than the time required by incubation, which is ten days a month, plus vacations. Also, Shakira does not want to settle there And he asked him at the meeting,” indicates the media mentioned, which adds that Effects Focuses on his relationship with Clara Shea Marty And in their business with Kosmos International Holding.

Shakira alone in Miami

Shakira She does not want to meet the father of her children anymore, and she is deprived Effects to move to Miami to be closer to them. The former footballer and businessman will have the opportunity to see them 10 days a month and during periods of vacation, but the singer does not want to have him on a daily basis, neither he nor Clara Shea Martywhich is said to have already been in a relationship with Gerrard in the last months of the relationship Effects s Shakira. and talks between the two, through attorneys and custody Milan s Sasha, shared, but in different countries, with no possibility of meeting the life of the former fashion couple again. For the good of all.