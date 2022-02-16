They reveal why Belinda is traveling to the United States; There is an interesting project

Mexico City. – Yesterday, February 14, they were arrested Belinda Upon his arrival at Mexico City Airport and although he did not stop to speak to the media, the fact that he was there drew a lot of attention, as this was his first outing after the Thunder with Christian Nodal.

Related news

Click here and find out more information about the Puro Show on the Google News page

according to Marc Anthony Silvathe celebrity had gone to New York, United States, to attend some talks to start a business with his family.

Belinda went to New York to see a project in her hands, which will be carried out with her family and they are more than willing, the family will agree to sign the contract.

He added:

The contract can be very interesting, they put enough zeros in it that the singer can sign and it can be done through a digital platform, and you can learn about the life of Belinda and her relatives, from how he does, what he eats for breakfast, who he talks to, the exercise he does him, the type of exercises he does…and the family is about to close the project.”

In addition, this production is said to be part of a reputable production house. “It turns out that there is a famous production house that intends to do a private project with the whole family, and they intend for everyone to be able to participate, which is a realistic family show. They are studying, because they do not know if they will shoot it in the United States and later it will be announced on the platform.”