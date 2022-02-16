How much money will Bad Bunny earn for his concerts in Mexico?

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 02.15.2022 13:59:00

A few days ago there was a file Chaos for series Concerts who – which Bad Bunny will be in Mexicocor, As part of “The Most Important Tour of the World”, where there was everything, of memes Even people who owe their families, but the thing everyone wonders is: How much money will the singer earn?

carry pad rabbit Anywhere in the world Giving a party is not cheap, Well, be one of the most popular urban singers right now Ask for a large amount of moneySo, we will now reveal a mysterious mystery that fans are asking to solve.

How much will Bad Bunny cost to come to Mexico?

according to international media, After consulting with different organizers From Concerts Bad bunny around the world, a Bad Bunny’s average number To revive a concert that will surprise you.

According to your data, Bad Rabbit earns at least 1 million dollars per presentation, which can translate into a little more 20 million and 384 thousand pesos for each date.

as we know, bad bunny There will only be one A day in Monterey but she has 2 dates in CDMX, So I will win 3 million dollars Which is equivalent to approx 61 million 150 thousand pesos… in 3 days!

the resale subordinate tickets for them Concerts It has also reached exorbitant numbers since then Ranging from 5 thousand pesos “the cheapest” to 60 thousand pesos, Although they do a good job, a lot of people are taking advantage of this singer’s hype to make big profits.