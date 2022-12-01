This is the only woman Luis Miguel really loved, and here is the proof

Luis MiguelKnown as “El Sol de México”, the Mexican singer is undoubtedly the most popular Latin artist due to his natural charm with which he has conquered millions of his fans around the world. As a result, it is not surprising that the singer has many girlfriends throughout his life, with whom he has always performed well. the love. However, many of those who have passed close to them in their lives maintain that no one has the heart of a star like Mariana Yazbek.

a Luis Miguelwho has sold around 60 million records worldwide, many former partners are known to him and it is known that on many occasions he knew the truth the love; He even came very close to marrying actress Araceli Arambola, with whom he has two children. However, apparently only one woman was going to fall in love with “El Sol de México” and that would be it Mariana Yazbek.

Mariana Yazbek She is a famous Mexican photographer and her name resonated with her character in the Netflix series “Luis Miguel: the series”. There they talked about their love affair with the photographer Luis Miguel Because this is a file the love It dates back several years.

Luis Miguel s Mariana Yazbek They met when the artist was seventeen years old, in 1987. Luis Miguel He was smitten by the beauty and charisma of the photographer. quickly Mariana And the singer became engaged, although the relationship was very short, since they had been together for just over six months.

Source: Twitter

However, it seems that this short relationship was very important to Luis Miguel s Mariana Yazbeck Who participated in the video “When the Sun Gets Hot”. Some people close to the ex-partner say that even the artist bought a house to live with Yazbek. And although the relationship was very good, there was a crucial aspect that ended it all. However, the the love will end