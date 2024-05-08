The country that surpasses Mexico and Argentina as the largest military power in Latin America in 2024 | Military | Nautical | We | United States | Bab Union | Brazil | Air Force | Global Firepower | argentina | Hot pepper | Mexico | world

This country continues to search for a way to position itself in better positions around the world. Image: LR/Global System Configuration

South America is showing off its military might in 2024, with three countries standing out in the region. One of these countries has managed to enter the top 15 in the Global Fire Power (GFP) ranking.

The region, famous for its vast coastlines and rich resources, sees its military power as an essential tool for monitoring and defending its countries. Despite the limitations and differences that exist with other countries outside the continent, there is one country in South America that stands out for its extreme power.

The country with the greatest military potential From Latin America

Brazil It is considered the country with the greatest military potential in South America. This way, leave it behind Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru and others in Latin America.

in it World rankings 2024Some countries are distinguished not only by their presence, but also by their ability to maintain and modernize their equipment. BrazilIn particular, He has been climbing positions in various military ranks By overtaking an incredibly many countries.

It aims to achieve a higher position on the world stage, as it currently ranks 12th in terms of military power.

What are the ten countries with the largest military power in Latin America?

If we expand the list to include 10 countries, the first three still exist Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Along these lines, here we present the list of ten countries that are placed in the top ten and accompany these three countries in the rankings, according to Global Firepower.

Brazil Argentina Mexico Colombia Chili pepper Peru Venezuela Cuba Ecuador Bolivia

Brazilian military force During 2024

Brazil is the country that not only holds the top spot in America, but is also seeking a better ranking globally, sitting in 12th place, as well as being among the 15 largest powers among 145 countries.

This nation has a ratio of 0.1944. It is also known that the last update was configured on January 9 of this year.

The ten countries with the largest military power in the world

With better statistics and closer to the perfect result, they are at the top of the standings United States (1st place), Russia (2nd place), China (3rd place).

Here we present a list of the ten countries that have the largest military power. It should be noted that not a single Latin American country appears on this list, as the country with the most power, Brazil, is ranked No. 12.

United State Russia China India South Korea United kingdom Japan Türkiye Pakistan Italy