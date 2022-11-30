The unknown occasion on which Shakira gave a ‘no’ to a famous Oscar winner

Shakira, the Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and businesswoman, is without a doubt one of the most beautiful Latin artists out there, so it is not surprising that throughout her life she has had many suitors. Incredibly, he was one of them Matt Damonalthough this was denied by the former Gerrard Pique.

Also known as the “Queen of Latin Pop”, Shakira has over 30 years of professional experience and is one of the artists with the highest selling records in history. In addition to this, ex Gerrard Pique Possesses natural magic that will cast a spell Matt Damon.

Matt Damon He is an American actor, producer, and screenwriter who made his film debut in the movie “School Ties” in 1992. However, the actor’s rise to fame came with his role in “Good Will Hunting” in 1997, a performance that earned him an Oscar nomination for “Best actor”. For this same movie, he won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay along with his friend Ben Affleck. The actor can also boast of undeniable beauty, although apparently this was not enough. Shakira.

All because, having reached the peak of her previous career, Di Gerrard Pique She received many offers to be an actress and star in Hollywood productions. One such offer was to star in a movie with the actor Matt Damon. however Shakira turn down the opportunity.

On not being able to work on a movie with Matt DamonAnd the Shakira “Due to time constraints, I was unable to reach the cast and lost the opportunity,” he said. Although ex Gerrard Pique He chose music over acting as he said, “My priority is music.” It wasn’t the only time, because he also couldn’t be part of “The Legend of Zorro” with Antonio Banderas, a role that finally passed into the hands of Catherine Zeta-Jones.