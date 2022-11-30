Aries, Taurus, Cancer...and predicting all signs

La Vanguardia gives you live forecasts for Horoscope Of all the signs of the zodiac today, Wednesday, November 30: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Through predictions, you will be able to know your future today in the areas of money, health, love and work. A personal assessment from one to five in all these aspects will allow you to get a detailed view of the fortune that awaits you and, accordingly, decide whether it is a day to celebrate your luck or, conversely, to walk on your feet.

Aries

It is possible that some interesting news will come into your life today and it will cheer you up, Aries. In the economic field, you can get benefits thanks to the good work you have developed. On the other hand, on a social and friendship level, you will enjoy the sincerity and support of some people you know or with whom you have friendship. our end!

Health: 4 Money: 2 Love: 4 Function: 3

the Bull

This will be the day of accomplishments, Taurus; In this sense, some of your desires can come true, but first, you will have to work in an organized and experienced manner. Try to influence in a harmonious way everything life presents you, and you will see results…

Health: 4 Money: 3 Love: 3 Function: 4

Twins

Gemini, today will be a day when your good relationships with others will largely depend on you not initiating unnecessary discussions, thus adding to existing tensions. On the other hand, you should avoid confusing your feelings and emotions with issues that have nothing to do with them.

Health: 4 Money: 4 Love: 4 Function: 5

cancer

Cancer, today you should pay more attention to your environment, because it is possible that someone you love may need your help, but he may not want to ask you for various reasons, so you must be the one who takes the first step. Moreover, whatever you give will come to you in a big way. And don’t scold too much!

Health: 3 Money: 2 Love: 1 Function: 2

Leo

Leo, today your whole life seems to be running smoothly; In this sense, luck will be on your side and you will notice it in any aspect of life. Take advantage of the moment and make the necessary and appropriate decisions for each situation. In short, you’ll feel like taking on the world…and you will. our end!

Health: 5 Money: 5 Love: 5 Function: 5

Virgo

Virgo, today you should try to learn how to compromise, listen and respect the opinions of the rest of the world, even if they contradict your own; Also, you have to admit that you are not always right. On the other hand, today it is possible that you will encounter some difficulties that you did not expect at first.

Health: 5 Money: 5 Love: 4 Function: 4

fairy

Libra, this will be a day when your ability to discern will allow you to see things as they really are, not as you imagine them to be. Whatever you get you will get what you deserve. In general, you will have tremendous willpower and can get you a promotion in your career.

Health: 3 Money: 2 Love: 1 Function: 3

The scorpion

Perhaps today you will have some adverse situations that you will have to resolve, Scorpio. You must achieve inner balance, and in order to do it right, think carefully before you speak, because it is possible to confuse your emotions with reason and enter into contradictions with yourself and with the people who are close to you.

Health: 3 Money: 4 Love: 4 Function: 3

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, today you will be able to overcome any kind of competition that comes your way, whether in the field of work or otherwise. You will also enjoy some good aspects related to your economy. In short, personal balance will be particularly beneficial and will make you feel good. our end!

Health: 2 Money: 2 Love: 1 Function: 2

Capricorn

Your behavior today tends to be very serious, reflective, and decisive, Capricorn. You will soon have the prosperity you desire, but first you need to flow with the changes that are happening in your life and be more flexible. In the economic sphere, as in yesterday, you need to act very carefully.

Health: 2 Money: 4 Love: 4 Function: 4

Fishbowl

Only through order, organization, patience and perseverance will you achieve positive goals today, Aquarius, but to achieve this, you must first show a calm and balanced attitude and not make decisions recklessly. Think that maybe you are the one who needs to change the most and not the people around you.

Health: 4 Money: 4 Love: 4 Function: 4

Pisces

This will also be a day with possibilities for improvements in the workplace, Pisces, especially if your activities are somehow related to foreign trade. In general, anything that comes from outside the usual environment will benefit you. However, on a more intimate level, you should avoid locking yourself away: go out and have fun!

Health: 2 Money: 3 Love: 2 Function: 2

