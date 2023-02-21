This is how Bizarrap looks without glasses or a hat: Argentine producer Gonzalo Julian Conde prefers to hide his identity because “it was never necessary to show his face” | people | entertainment

he project Argentinian strange Achieved great global recognition thanks to music and talent, though his identity is more or less hidden behind his dark glasses and a cap that says “BZRP”.

However, his recent success with Shakira in session No. 53 aroused the curiosity of his followers and the press, so they began to spread. the pictures yours in social networks Without these accessories, you mentioned it Clarion.

This is what Bizarrap looks like without his signature glasses

Although there are many pictures of Bizarrap without his usual glasses and hat, he prefers to hide his identity. in interview With Spanish YouTube Plains of eBayHe explained that it was never necessary to show his face for his music to be successful.

“It’s never been necessary for me to show my face to the product I’m creating to perform well,” said the Argentine DJ and producer. Likewise, he said that he prefers to keep his personal life separate from his professional life in order to feel calmer when walking down the street without being recognized by fans.

“I want to go out and be cool. I talk about Bizarrap in the third person because to me Bizarrap is one thing and my life is another. I feel that way and when I’m out on the street without this I feel cool. A bigot can walk past me and not realize it.”

However, all kinds of speculations are always generated on social networks about the decision to hide his face with the most varied designs of glasses, which hide his facial features.

Some say that the product may have some facial deformity or some intricacy regarding its appearance. Others say it is a marketing ploy to focus attention on their music work.

Bizarrap’s success and recognition as a DJ and music producer

Gonzalo Julian Conde, better known as Bizarab, was born on August 28, 1998 in Ramos Mejiagovernorate Buenos Aires. Since he was young, he has shown interest in music, which is why he started producing his own songs in his room using a computer and a microphone.

In 2017, Bizarrap began to gain recognition in the musical scene Argentina for his remixes of the songs of famous artists. One of his first hits was the song “Ahora dice” by the artist Chris Jeday.

Then, in 2018, he released his first original track, “BZRP Music Sessions #1,” which featured his vocals over a beat of his own production. This session marked the beginning of what would become his trademark.

Thanks to these musical sessions, the producer has already collaborated with various artists from the Argentine and international scene, incl Nicky JamAnd Anuel aaAnd residentAnd Nathi FluffyAnd Nicky NicoleAnd kazooamong others. (And the)

