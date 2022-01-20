American Football Association. The trailer for the Super Bowl LVI first-half show has been released

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 20.01.2022 10:01:58

the NFL Give a preview of what to try in Super Bowl LVI halftime showFebruary 13th next. And this is Thursday Trailer revealed It stars original music legends such as: Dr. DreAnd Snoop DoggAnd EminemAnd Mary J Blige s Kendrick Lamar.

in a Video “The Call”, which takes approximately four minutes and is Directed by Gary Graycan hear Songs that are more than representative of hip-hop music This is explained by the musicians who will take charge of enjoying half the time from Super Bowl LVI in a SoFi . Stadium (California).

Among the musical groups, the following songs can be heard: “Rap God”, “The Next Episode”, “Family Affair”, “HUMBLE”, “Still DRE”, “California Love”, The music that will undoubtedly make the audience shake In the grand final of the season NFL.

Among the five musicians who will enjoy SBLVI, it highlights Accumulate more than 40 Grammy Awards and 19 #1 albums on the chart. painting, which speaks of the great musical quality they possess.

In addition, the Super Bowl halftime show It is one of the most awaited things in the world, because They are not inclined to waste resources. when making an offer. However, at the moment the finals are taking place in NFL It is not known who will shine in the Grand Final.