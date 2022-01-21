Adele announces the postponement of her concerts in Las Vegas

Adele says she’d look like Voldemort if she didn’t dye her eyebrows 1:01

(CNN) – Singer Adele announces the postponement of her tour in Las Vegas The day before his appearance, he explained that COVID-19 had made it impossible to move forward.

In an animated video Posted on social mediaAdele apologized, saying her team “absolutely tried everything they could to put it together on time and make it good enough for you guys, but the delays in delivery and the Covid-19 virus have completely destroyed us.”

“I’m so sorry, but my offer is not ready,” he said. “Half of my team, half of my team is sick with coronavirus. They’re still like that, and it was impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give them what I have now, and I’m devastated,” she said.

All dates will be rescheduled

More information soon

💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l – Adele (@Adele) January 20 2022

Adele’s series of concerts at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace was scheduled to begin on Friday and run until April 16.

Tickets became available in December, achieving record sales.

“I’m sorry it’s the last minute,” he said. “We’ve been up for more than 30 hours trying to figure it out and we don’t have time.” “And I am so upset, really embarrassed, and again, so sorry to everyone who has traveled.”

The “Hello” singer said the dates would be rescheduled.

“It was impossible. We faced a lot and he is not ready,” he said. “I’m so sorry.”