Out of the shower, Lis Vega melts the net into perilous transparencies

not vega Leave very little to the imagination with the series the pictures Which showed out her curvaceous silhouette. The actress and singer surprised her fans Instagram and Facebook with a session from the bathroomwearing only a white tight-fitting suit, piece with The net melted With them Risky transparencyconfirming that it is one of the most beautiful and beautiful in the world of entertainment.

The beautiful Cuban, from a young age, was interested in dancing, and began her artistic career as a dancer in a band called Fantasia. She performed in some nightclubs in her hometown, until she traveled to Mexico in 1997, and gained fame through her playing. Star Niorka Marcus In the home video “Mi Verdad” by Juan Osorio. Soon after, I got to Pages play boy.

Lis Vega triumphs in revealing transparencies

Also the composer, who at the end of 2022 married the urban music singer Naldo Oyflaunting a graceful silhouette with her revealing looks, as she revealed in the photos she posted on her official Meta accounts, where she is followed by millions of fans, whom she constantly approves of with the most flirtatious lingerie, as in this opportunity.

Lis Vega triumphs in white lingerie. Photo: IGlisvegaoficial

“If we don’t do what we feel when we feel, so that we live. Sometimes you just need silence and reconnect with your essence to see everything more clearly. Only inside me are the answers I need, behind your fears are the achievements of beautiful dreams #lapoetadelourbano #mylife #undiaalavez “, The phrase and hashtags with it not The post has more than 20,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments.

In the snaps of the Cuban posing with her fans, she can be seen showing off her amazing body and posing from the bathroomwearing a tight lace suit and transparenciesa collection characterized by its revealing design, as it makes it a prominent neckline and cut with high legs Vega Show a lot of your complexion and Network melt With her beauty that takes all eyes.

The beautiful actress looked more sexy than ever. Photo: IGlisvegaoficial

Lysiska Vega Galvez, the real name of the composer and singer, known on social networks as the “Poet of the Cities”, confirms through the appearance of the beach or the swimming pool that women over the age of forty can boast of a stunning figure in Risky clothes underwearsuch as the one she showed in the images with which she squandered sensuality, defying censorship on digital platforms.

Born in Cuba, who participated in telenovelas such as “Contra viento y marea”, “Tormenta en el paraíso”, “Amorcito corazón” and “Santa Diabla”, seen in 2022 showing her best moves in “Las Estrellas bailaen en Hoy” She has managed to earn a spot on social networks for her way of dressing, especially when it comes to her bikini or swimsuit looks that paralyze the net.

Hydrangea leaves little to the imagination with its appearance. Photo: IGlisvegaoficial

