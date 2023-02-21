The House of Famous 3: Who Was Eliminated Today, Monday, February 20th?

The Telemundo reality show continues to increase its rating and after the voluntary departure of Aristio Cázares, things continue to operate normally within Celebrity House 3. How every Monday spoilers have already revealed the name of the celebrity who will have to say goodbye to his buddies and leave the house permanently, here we tell you which celebrity is most likely to leave Removal Permanently Today is Monday 20 February.

Spoilers began circulating on social networks suggesting that it would be one of the series’ most popular today to Celebrity House 3this Monday 20 February This star must say goodbye to her housemates forever. According to what was shared, this information was taken based on the development of this real-life singer, as followers of the Telemundo show indicated that the contestant did not stand out in the past week.

Related news

There are three celebrities who have been nominated in the judiciary Celebrity House 3According to what Telemundo shared, the convicts are: Alida Núñez, Pepe Gamez and Madison Anderson. It is worth noting that the audience is the final decision-maker, so according to spoilers, the 42-year-old singer will be the one who is eliminated. Today is Monday 20 February From reality.

According to the above information, who leaves It was removed today, Monday, February 20th to Celebrity House 3 Eliminated on Monday will be Mexican actress Aleida Nunez. However, this information will be available today at 7:00 PM on the Telemundo signal.

Jonathan Islas talks about Samira’s entry into The House of Famous 3

After the departure of Monique and Aristio Cazares from Celebrity House 3Telemundo surprised the public with the entry of Samira and Diego Soldando into the reality show, a situation that did not go well before the first. Removal From home, Jonathan Islands. The actor broke the silence by speaking out on the networks and expressing his annoyance at this decision made by the production.

Jonathan Islas, on his Instagram account, expressed his annoyance and disagreement with Samira’s return Celebrity House 3Well, for the actor it was such an unfair thing that it was her, it’s worth noting that the decision was also based on a public vote. Islas said of the young woman’s return to reality: “I’m doing this because I love justice and, to be fair, not because I want to go home.”

In addition, he made it clear that if Aristo did not change things within him Celebrity House 3 They could have been different, but in this video shared on social networks, he confirmed the fact that they would have given him the opportunity to return to reality. Jonathan Islas became the first Removal From Telemundo.