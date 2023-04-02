They restored the air conditioning system for the UCLA School of Educational Sciences

On Saturday morning, the Governor of the State of Carabobo, Rafael Lacava, accompanied by the Minister of People’s Power for Public Works and the President of the Great Barrio Nuevo Barrio Tricolor Mission (GMBNBT), Raúl Paredes and the Rector of the University of Carabobo (University of California), Jesse Defoe de Romero announced the restoration of the air conditioning system Air for the Faculty of Educational Sciences of Carabobo University.

He explained that this restoration of the air conditioning system in these important areas of the UC consists of the delivery and operation of two modern and new air conditioning units of the refrigerant type, with a capacity of 460 tons, as well as refrigeration repair. Proven electrical systems, pumps, motors, components and connections, as well as retrofitting of 40 HP centrifugal pumps.

In this sense, Governor Rafael Lacava expressed his satisfaction with the progress made in the rapid recovery of the Carabobeños Studies House spaces.

“Today again we are very happy, as we continue to restore the spaces and sites of the beloved and beloved University of Carabobo,” he said.

In the same way, the regional president reaffirmed that the air conditioners that have been replaced have been out of order for five years, and that this measure will allow the reactivation of the dental and general medicine fields that serve all communities in the Carabobo University point and constituency.

Governor Lacava reiterated his gratitude to the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, for his constant support for these initiatives, and in particular for the deployment of the Venezuelan Bella Mission to express, together with the Government and the UCista community, the gradual recovery of spaces, spaces and infrastructure of the University of Carabobo.

President really, once again grateful, because we are handing over the entire air-conditioning plant to these buildings, buildings full of great stories and achievements, and equipping our teachers, because today we have recovered more than 450 tons of air-conditioning, because we put the coolers of this college, here we are all pushing forward, in Perfect unison, with perfect expression and everyone doing their homework,” he noted.

Governor Lacava finished the premise “This does not stop here, we continue as in the previous days with the delivery of materials and equipment, the University (Carabobo) is coming back to life, the President is grateful for all this effort that is being made for the benefit of the students and the university community.

A comprehensive recovery is underway

For her part, the Dean of Carabobo University, Jesse Deveaux de Romero, reiterated that in the past six weeks, every day there are reasons to continue celebrating in the study house.

“Our sincere thanks go to the government of Carabobo, the Ministry of Public Works, engineer Jacqueline Farias and her wonderful team who work tirelessly every day at the university for her recovery,” he said.

In the same way, he explained that “yesterday there were the transport units and the recovery of Ward 1, and today we are with Education Coolers, we will visit the lecture hall of this college, its restoration is very important, we are still in our College of Legal Sciences and as the governor says, progress will continue to be made every day “.

