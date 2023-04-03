Education issues an invitation to schools to participate in Expo Ciencias Regional – HoyXalapa

Cordoba, (April 2, 2023). – The Directorate of Education, Culture and Sport invites teachers and students from primary to secondary level to participate in the first Córdoba Regional Science Fair 2023 with scientific publishing projects or experiments, which will take place in Arena Córdoba and Gymnasium El Mexicano on May 30 and 31 and June 1.

The District Administrator, Arturo Pimentel Murguía, indicated that the call is open from today until April 28, when educational institutions in Córdoba and the region, in rural and urban areas, will be able to register their project to participate in this event. Those interested should contact [email protected] and the registration date will be available through the link https://n9.cl/fb15v

Pimentel Murguía indicated that this is a space for the children and youth of Córdoba to plan actions that have an impact on society with proposals to improve their environment based on scientific and technological experiments or projects.

Teams of up to two members may participate regardless of whether they are from the same school or not with an advisor from the educational institution or from outside.

The categories are Expociencias Kids for elementary level and Expociencias junior for high school students, under the themes of Water, Light and Environment. For high school and high school youth, it is physical sciences, social development, public health, environmental sustainability, and computing and software.

For any questions, you can go to the offices on the ground floor of the “La Ruina” building, located on Calle 1 between Avenidas 3 and 5 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm from Monday to Friday.