Keys to survival in VICA’s world: volatile, uncertain, complex and mysterious

Learn to face this day in and day out The digital age And information can be quite a challenge. Despite scientific and social progress and the benefits that new technologies bring us, our adaptive and problem-solving abilities are put to the test every day; We are constantly making decisions and resolving conflicts, as well as managing the constant bombardment of information coming in from the environment. It is non-stop.

Unlike a couple of decades ago, we live in a state of overstimulation and often in a state pressurepermanent. Not just for The amount and density of informationbut also him complexity and ambiguity. As a result, we spend a great deal of our time and energy learning to figure it out and trying to understand it. Keeping up with what is happening in the world is the biggest challenge of all.since we need not only to analyze information at the speed of light, but also to quickly distinguish between what is real and what is false, and what is important from not, as well as decide which information is best for us in milliseconds. discard or save to memoryeither for later recovery or even for recycling.

Perhaps one of the biggest challenges today is learning to conquer serenity and live in the present Without the pressure of haste prompt speed becomes a priority, an almost duty-bound expectation, while taking the time to learn from processes is overrated, why? Perhaps one of the main reasons is that we live in a world where changes are not only frequent and intense, but come and go as fast as a cheetah. But speed is also a relative concept. Let’s keep in mind that the cheetah is considered the fastest land animal. Cat is able to walk up to 7 meters and reach 110 kilometers per hour in just 3 seconds. Instead, today we live in a world where, for some people, the speed of a cheetah is less than, and even considered to be very slow next to the fastest and most powerful supercomputers in the world. These computers are capable of doing billions of computations that run at what’s called petaflops. So, we can conclude that Time and speed are relative concepts Our present is so fleeting that it is hard to find time to stop to appreciate and savor it. What’s more, it appears to pause for a second and Do things slowly To enjoy their company is socially frowned upon. currently, Anything new becomes obsolete in the blink of an eye The habit of using and throwing things away is part of our day.

Surviving in today’s world is not an easy task, but it is necessary. Although it often stresses us out, keep in mind that we all have the potential to learn how to deal with adversity as long as we objectively explore and define it. Looking things in the face and calling things by their name helps us to be objective, and to arrange our thoughts and priorities to be able to Make good decisions. It’s like knowing how to read a map to be able to decide which path we want to take, regardless of difficulty, practicality, or whether we like it or not. Therefore, below I will focus exclusively on exploring and defining a map of our current world according to the theoretical model of sociologist Zygmunt Baumann, a reference in the current scientific literature that, in my opinion, can be useful and interesting for everyone to reflect on. on your environment and the world around you.

According to Bowman, We live in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world.; A “fluid world” with “fluid relationships” and “fluid emotions”. Known by its acronym VICA, Baumann explains that our society is characterized not only by the speed of change and the rapid advancement of new technologies, but also by the volatility of still-held world beliefs. Without ignoring the many benefits offered by new technologies, it also highlights that there is an increase in superficiality in personal relationships, as well as the lack of strong and secure links identified in it. It also shows that these changes have caused a drastic increase in a general state of uncertainty; We live in a state of constant uncertainty Regarding the future in the short, medium and long term. He argues that the world is getting more and more complex, and while there are interactive variables that we can understand, there are many others that remain mysterious. Therefore, it is normal for many people to feel constantly overwhelmed and stressed.

According to Baumann, there is an important factor that must be taken into account when analyzing our behavior, a factor that represents a turning point regarding how we relate to others and that we must review on a personal, family and collective level: Commitment to durability is becoming rare, and even exceptional. And although we must be careful and avoid falling into generalizations and dramatizations, it is clear that we live in a “shake it up” world in which many elements of first and second necessity are programmed to reduce their stamina, otherwise known as scheduled statute of limitations In order to reduce the durability of products and increase consumption. In this case, living in a world where planned obsolescence is recorded not only in products, but also in the way we relate to others, with our obligations and emotional ties leads me to believe that perhaps this could be contributing to the state of anxiety that many people suffer from. Dedicating a lot of their personal time and energy, consciously and unconsciously, in a constant search for the “newer” in order to replace the “old” with the “new”.

In my experience, I’ve noticed how hyperactive and hyperactive some people live every day, not just to avoid boredom or to be seen as boring, but to manage the fear of missing out on something, a concept known as FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and staying out of date. or are excluded. They live in a Constant search for intense and stimulating emotions due to novelties. As some researchers point out, some of them “fly from flower to flower like hummingbirds, from novelty to novelty without delving into reality and commitment to a vital or professional project, relationship or with oneself.”

But attention! OhLet’s not fall into pessimism And lose hope! Our VICA world is also a positive face that nurtures imagination and creativity and unites people. That depends Where do we focus our attention? When assessing, we choose to focus our attention and apply our learning, tools and knowledge to adapt and deal with changes in the world of VICA. Although it has become clear that in this volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world, it can sometimes be difficult to find a moment of calm to settle our thoughts or our learning, since they are often interrupted by something that catches our attention, distracts us, and distracts us from our main goal. But as some experts point out, it can also be encountered Vision, reflection, knowledge and adaptation.

Having a vision helps us create an action plan for the short, medium and long term. Analyzing and organizing our course in stages, exploring possibilities and even solutions to resolve the conflict.

Introspection is a process through which we give attention, observation, and analysis to our mental and emotional states. It is not an easy process as it requires effort on our part and the exercise of critical thinking. The goal is to know and understand our beliefs and judgments of openness and sincerity. Be honest with ourselves.

Knowledge is linked to learning and curiosity, two essential pillars of the ability to grow and advance by integrating useful and practical information to develop our intelligence.

The ability to adapt to changes is intrinsic to a human being. No matter who we are, we all have coping strategies that help us process change, whether it’s positive or negative, expected or unexpected.

In conclusion, sometimes we can decide What attitude do we want in the face of so many changes?. Most of us have the ability to learn to make decisions for ourselves about how we want to manage our priorities and needs. That is, learning to differentiate between what is a priority and what is an urgent and important need and what can wait in order to take care and maintain sanity and emotional stability. But let’s not forget that it is better to overcome company difficulties. As Brian Cramer puts it in his work “Shareology”: Sharing is a behavior central and essential to our survival as human beings. We share stories, processes, musings, philosophies, techniques or secrets; It’s how we connect with others and progress as a society.”

