The Venezuelan opposition denounced the Maduro regime's failure to allow the registration of Corinna Llores, Maria Corinna Machado's candidate.

The PYD has proposed Joris as its standard bearer in the July 28 elections (EFE).

“They have already passed More than 54 hours From the beginning of the application period Without letting us into the system so we can apply for Dr. Corinna Uris“, she denounced Democratic Unionist Platformthe opposition coalition that wants to take on the candidate Maria Corina Machado As its candidate for the July 28 elections.

Yesterday, the main anti-Chavista coalition in Venezuela proposed historian Corina Llores as its candidate for the presidential elections scheduled for the end of next July, in light of her disqualification that prevents Machado from competing.

We repeat it again: nothing and no one will derail us from the electoral path Achieving change for Venezuela with the power of majority vote“, the DUP asserted when condemning the ruling party’s maneuver to block access to the nomination registration system.

The previous day, Machado, who has emerged since October as Nicolas Maduro's main rival at the polls, announced the decision to nominate Llores, an idea that “emerged from the discussion of irredentist forces” and is part of an agreed-upon mechanism “to confront this obstacle.” He was deprived of his capacity, which was ratified by the Supreme Court of Justice in January, a punishment he described as “An irrational, completely unconstitutional and cowardly act.”

Machado said at a press conference in which he referred to Joris as “not disabled.” Someone you trust completely.

Until the ban is resolved, her group, Vente Venezuela, warned that the former lawmaker will continue her “tours throughout Venezuela” to bring “strength and hope to every corner of the country.” “Let's fight this battle together.”She was nicknamed the “Iron Lady” when her followers baptized her.

On the other hand, Machado accused the regime of want “Closing the road and the electoral path” “To deprive all Venezuelans of the path of change and freedom in peace,” something he promised them “they will not achieve (because) we are determined to move forward and do what must be done to stay within this path and achieve the goal.” A mandate, a mandate for the nearly 3 million Venezuelans, who on October 22, in glorious primaries, showed the world what we are capable of.

He concluded that the opposition majority would obtain the “antidote” from “every trap” that falls on the path to the presidential elections.

For his part, Joris said, after hearing the news, that he felt that way “Very committed to people” The Venezuelan and with Machado, who thanked him for “this act of trust” and expressed his readiness to move towards a “transitional path in Venezuela.” “We are on a path of transformation We have to go through it together. We are all needed, no one is superfluous here“, he commented.

Joris holds a degree in Philosophy and Arts, a doctorate in history and is a university professor. She was unanimously selected within the National Unity Party, where she has actively participated since November 2022 in the social and educational field, where she served as a core member of the National Primary Committee.

