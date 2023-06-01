Abinader granted Dominican citizenship to 11 people through the privileged route daily menu

Through 11 decisions since taking office, President Luis Abenader has granted Dominican citizenship to an equal number of people from Spain, France, the United States, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba and Peru.

The latest case became known on Wednesday, when the president granted Dominican citizenship to the award-winning prominent Peruvian writer Nobel Prize for Literature 2010 Mario Vargas Llosa.

Read also

Distinctive nationality Granted to foreigners without exhausting regulatory formalities In various state institutions, according to the criteria for providing services to the country or distinguishing themselves for their contributions to humanity, among other aspects.

The largest number of foreigners that they have been granted Dominican citizenship in this state by privileged naturalization, It is headed by Spaniards with 4 peopleIt is followed by two French, an American, a Colombian, a Venezuelan, a Cuban and a Peruvian.

The Dominican Republic will grant citizenship to Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, President Luis Avinader announced this afternoon.

The first distinct citizenship was granted from Abinader 44 days after taking officeon September 29, 2020. Awarded to Spanish politician Jose Bono MartinezBy Decree 517-20.

The following year, in March 2021, the president granted privileged citizenship to Frenchman Renaud Maurice Marie Anselin.

By Decree 278-21, Abinader granted Dominican citizenship for his campaign manager for the presidency in the 2020 elections, Mauricio Eduardo de Vengocia Rodriguez.

The last citizenship granted in 2021 was to Venezuelan art collector and philanthropist Patricia Phelps de Cisneros. This is by Decree 399-21, on June 25, 2021.

In 2022 Luis Abenader grants Dominican citizenship to a Spaniard appointed as Executive Commissioner to implement plans, strategies and policy for the transformation and professionalization of the National Police, Jose Villa del Castillo. In addition to the former head of the Spanish government, Felipe Gonzalez Marquez.

Jesuit priest and appointed as chair of the board of directors of the Center for Comprehensive Care on Disability (CAID), Jorge Willian Hernandez Diaz. The parish priest presents two decrees by which he grants citizenship. In the first 573-22, you say that His nationality is Americanan error corrected in Decree 36-23, amending the previous decree and defining Cuban nationality.

Also in that year, citizenship was granted to US Attorney Louis Richard Sepulveda.

In this year 2023, President Vargas Llosa granted citizenship to three people. he French Michel Antoine Amorin and Spanish businessman Jose Joaquin Gutierrez Tonion.