Six Cubans arrested after protesting in San Andres, Holguin

At least six people were arrested for demonstrating in the town of Holguin in San Andrés on March 8, it emerged on Friday.

Report for Marty News He notes that four of the detainees were held incommunicado at the State Security headquarters in Pedernales before being transferred to prison on Thursday.

The arrests were made as part of an investigation into alleged crimes of contempt and public disorder over protests that took place on March 8 in San Andrés, 19 kilometers from the provincial capital of Holguín.

Among the detainees are two young men. Elsa Elisa Solis Barrera And Lea Velasquez OchoaWhich was transferred to the governorate prison.

For this part, Yunior Barrera Gutierrez, Yulier Ramírez San Juan, Reinier Raymond Peña And Warnel RicardoHe remains in detention in various facilities in the governorate, the post highlighted.

Cuban Blanca Maria Barrera Gutierrez, Elsa's mother, said that the young woman is 20 years old, and that her brother, Yunior Barrera Gutierrez, a 48-year-old man and father of two mentally disabled children, is also detained.

Activist Damaso Alberto Fernandez reported that Lea Velasquez was fined five thousand pesos and had her cell phone confiscated two days after the protest, and she was arrested the next day.

In the demonstration, residents of San Andres demanded freedom and gathered in the town park to ring pumpkins Pots In protest against power outages and food shortages on the island.

Mass protests also took place last Sunday in Santiago de CubaAnd Granma, Sancti Spiritus, and Cienfuegos.

The demonstrators are demanding electricity, food and freedom.

Although the regime denied suppressing the protests, Santiago residents denounced the arrest of dozens of young people there.

On Monday, some remained in the streets demanding the release of those detained on Sunday.