Earthquake in Mexico today 09/21/2023: Timing, size and epicenter according to SSN | National Seismological Service | mix up

In this note we present to you Latest news about earthquakes in Mexico todayThursday, September 21, according to the official report National Seismological Service (SSN). At what time and where was the epicenter of the earthquake? How strong is the earthquake? Follow the precautionary instructions provided by the AMLO Government in case of emergency from major seismic cities in the national territory such as CDMX, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Jalisco, Chiapas, Guerrero, Baja California, among others.

Earthquake in Mexico today, Thursday, September 21

According to SSN data, Mexico experiences approximately 90 earthquakes annually with a magnitude exceeding 4 on the Richter scale. For this reason, very important plans have been put in place to collect and distribute accurate data on telluric movements in record time through the Authority’s official website. National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Always with the supervision and approval of researchers.

Review the Mexican government’s recommendations for preparedness before, during, and after an earthquake. Always stay calm and convey peace of mind to your loved ones. Prepare an emergency backpack containing food, clothing and first aid kit. Contact the authorities closest to your area for emergency response.