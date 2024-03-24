The Venezuelan opposition condemns problems related to the registration of presidential candidate Corina Llores

(CNN in Spanish) — The Venezuelan opposition denounced, on Saturday, that it has not yet been able to officially register Corina Llores as a presidential candidate for the July elections, a period that officially ends on Monday.

“About 72 hours after the start of the presidential nomination process, we condemn that the CNE system has not yet granted verification keys to those responsible for the MUD and UNT cards for the nomination of our unionist candidate, Corinna Joris,” he said. In a message on the social network

Other leaders of opposition political parties shared the post on the same social network.

“We ask for the utmost attention on the part of public opinion and the international community in the face of this alarming situation, which we hope will be resolved immediately,” Voluntad Popular's message added.

The head of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, did not speak Saturday during a press conference about the opposition's complaints, but indicated that registered people would be investigated as part of the nomination review process. CNN requested comment on the opposition's complaints, but has not responded yet.

The opposition complaint comes hours after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado – who has been disqualified from holding public office – gave Llores the nomination of the unionist platform on Friday at a press conference.

The opposition must register it before Monday, March 25, which is the date on which the deadline for registering candidates ends.

Machado predicted on Friday that in order to make Llores' nomination official, they will have to overcome several hurdles, including accessing the CNE system to submit the candidacy of his replacement. This is the first step in a complex process that, even after acceptance, can be appealed and rejected.