March 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Israel accepts US 'bridge proposal' on prisoner and hostage exchange and awaits Hamas response, CNN analyst says

Phyllis Ward March 24, 2024 2 min read

(CNN) — Israel accepted the “bridge proposal” presented by the United States regarding the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released for each hostage held by Hamas. He said this Saturday at X CNN analyst Barak Ravid, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official.

Israel accepted the proposal presented by CIA Director Bill Burns, according to Rapid. Burns was in Doha, Qatar, where Hamas and Israel are holding talks through mediators.

Rapid said that the delegations are now waiting for a response from Hamas.

A diplomatic source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN the accuracy of the information, but said there were still outstanding issues, including the flow of aid and “Israeli military repositioning” in Gaza.

CNN contacted Israeli and Hamas officials about the status of the talks.

It is unclear what changes have been made to the number of Palestinian prisoners. The latest proposal presented by Hamas this month called for the release of between 700 and 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israel at that time Description of demands As “ridiculous” and “ridiculous”.

The deal, if completed, is expected to pass through multiple stages. In the first phase, Hamas proposed releasing the hostages, namely women – among them Israeli soldiers – the elderly, the sick and the wounded. This number is believed to be about 40 of the approximately 100 hostages still alive.

Mossad Director David Barnea, accompanied by a high-ranking Israeli security delegation, visited Doha twice this week for talks.

