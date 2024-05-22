The Gilead-CCUN Chair will reward the most innovative research and medicines against cancer

the Gilead Head of Innovation in Oncology at the Cancer Center Clinica Universidad de Navarra (Chairman of Gilead CCUN) Launches the first call for its awards to honor the most innovative Spanish researchers in the field of oncology.

The awards will honor the two best original articles for innovation applied to oncology in the field of artificial intelligence. To this end, the best work will be honored in two different categories, application of artificial intelligence in oncology research and in clinical practice.

he Dr. Antonio GonzalezDirector of the Cancer Center Clínica Universidad de Navarra and President of Gilead-CCUN, said that “the innovative research award is fully consistent with a comprehensive cancer center like CCUN, which, in Unifying research and care seeks to shorten the path between scientific progress and its application to improve the lives of patients. AI has opened a new world of possibilities for oncology, and the president wants to recognize it and lead its implementation.

For this part, Gemma Palaciosmedical director of the oncology department at Gilead In Spain, he highlighted “commitment Gilead With innovation and dissemination in the field of oncology. We are convinced that thanks to the consortium embodied by the President of Gilead-CCUN, and this first call for awards, we are strengthening our commitment to science, research and continuing training.. All of which are essential elements for continuing to develop high-impact innovations that allow us to continue providing hope to patients for quality of life and improved survival.

The deadline for submitting proposals will be open until July 27. Projects wishing to qualify for these awards must be works already published or accepted for publication before May 31, 2024.Whether printed or electronic. For registration, an electronic copy must be sent to the Secretariat of the President ([email protected]) within the specified deadline, excluding articles under review, letters, clinical notes, photographs and editorials.

Articles will be evaluated by an independent jury composed of Dr. Antonio Gonzalez, as well as expert professionals in artificial intelligence and oncology. To evaluate the initiatives, the methodological quality, importance of the knowledge generated, originality and novelties presented and the impact factor of the journal in which they are published will be taken into account; In addition to the scientific impact and impact on patients.

Prizes will be awarded and presented after the summer.

Oncology workshop

The first call for awards was announced during A day with journalists Organized by the President at the headquarters of the University of Navarra Clinic in Madrid Which brought together various specialists committed to enhancing the quality of research, training of professionals, and scientific publishing for the benefit of patients.; In addition, the current situation of cancer in Spain and worldwide was analysed.

The day included interventions by doctors Cesar Rodriguez, President of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), Antonio Gonzalez and Gemma Palacios, Medical Director of Oncology at Gilead Spain, as well as José María Gutiérrez de Cabedes, Executive Director of CCUN. In addition, journalists were able to listen to Pilar Fernández, President of the Spanish Association for Metastatic Breast Cancer (AECMM), who explained the main emotional and social needs of cancer patients.