Tecnológico de Monterrey has launched a virtual course in Data Science and Statistics, 100% free! – Teach me science

Tecnológico de Monterrey has launched a virtual training course on data science and statistics, 100% free!

The course launched by Tecnológico de Monterrey in virtual and free mode is called “Introduction to Data Science and Basic Statistics for Business” and aims to train participants in the basic concepts of data science and statistics so that they can apply them to the business decision-making environment.

To develop these skills, participants will study issues such as descriptive statistics, discrete probability, continuous probability, and interval estimation of the mean and proportion, all of which can then be applied to business-focused data science.

In this way it is textually defined in a description From the course, what participants are expected to learn through this training is:

-Apply basic statistical methods in the business environment

-Using technological tools to develop quantitative skills

-Interpreting the results of statistical methods applied to the business

Who is the course for and in what way is it offered?

The Tecnológico de Monterrey Data Science and Statistics course is described as an advanced level, so all interested participants are required to have a strong knowledge of data science, business and finance.

On the other hand, regarding the method, as mentioned earlier, this course is virtual and at your own pace, so each participant will be able to progress as they wish without having to follow a strict timetable.

How can I register for the course?

Finally, if you are interested in the course, all you have to do is enter the link that we share at the end of this article, and this will direct you to the official page of the course, where you will find all the information about it.

Once you enter this site, you will find the option that tells you “Register”, click on it and create the account on the edX platform required to register for the course, for which you will only need some personal data, and, when you finish that, you can continue registering.

Course link: Introduction to data science and basic statistics for business