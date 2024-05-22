Inflammation in livestock: More than just a problem, it is a major symptom of welfare and productivity

Inflammation is an essential biological process that, although often viewed as a negative, plays a critical role in livestock health and well-being.

Veterinarian Guillermo Carvajal in conversation with With a livestock context He pointed out The importance of understanding this process in the lives of these animals, Especially in the first weeks of their lives and during pregnancy. (Read in With a livestock context: Learn about the types of infections that attack livestock )

According to Carvajal, during the first weeks of A Milk cowInflammation contributes to insulin resistance. Although insulin resistance is commonly associated with diabetes and is considered detrimental, in this early context of an animal’s life, Helps regulate glucose use. Insulin resistance promotes glucose production in the liver and limits its use in muscle and adipose tissue, thus ensuring the production of lactose in milk.

During the last third of pregnancy, which is common for cows Exposure to inflammation due to pressure exerted by the fetus In the female’s abdomen. Carvajal confirms that this phenomenon is completely normal in this period and stresses the importance of understanding when inflammation is harmful to livestock.

“Inflammation can appear in any part of the cattle’s body for various reasons,” says the expert, such as diseases, infections, bites, trauma or inadequate management practices. It is necessary to take care of the animal to relieve its discomfort, as the pain associated with inflammation can negatively affect production.

Causes of infections in livestock

A common cause of inflammation associated with improper management is keeping livestock in confinement, which can lead to joint failure and increased risk of inflammation. Bacterial, fungal, or viral infections can also cause inflammationWhich can lead to serious diseases such as mastitis, encephalitis or arthritis, depending on the site affected.

For Carvajal Administering medications with infected needles can also cause infection in livestock. In these cases, anti-inflammatories or ointments may be used to relieve discomfort, although the infection requires more stringent control that may include the use of medications.

Finally, for the expert, it is crucial Providing timely care to livestock affected by inflammationThe severity of this process can determine whether the animal will survive or not. Inflammation usually appears in the form of heat, pain, and redness in the affected area, and these signs indicate the need for veterinary intervention.